Strong sellers market continues in Wisconsin as home prices rise

MADISON (WKOW) -- The sellers market continues in Wisconsin with a tight supply and strong demand for housing, according to data from the Wisconsin REALTORS Association.
In its May report, WRA said Wisconsin’s existing home sales fell 5.6% in May compared to sales 12 months earlier.
"This continues to be a very strong seller’s market, even with home prices and mortgage rates rising rapidly. There remains significant unmet housing demand from millennial buyers, which should fuel the state housing market through the prime summer sales market," said Brad Lois, 2022 Chairman of the Board of Directors, Wisconsin REALTORS Association.
The report also said the median home price rose 11.8% to $275,000 over that same period.
