Strong seller's market continues in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sellers are still in control of Wisconsin's housing market.
According to new data from the Wisconsin REALTORS Association, the tight supply of homes and strong demand for what's out there is driving prices up and keeping sales down.
Home sales fell 5.6% in May compared to sales just 12 months ago, and homes aren't on the market for long. The number of days a home is on the market fell 13.7% over the last year to just 63 days.
It's a similar story on a year-to-date basis. Existing home sales were also down 6.1% in the first five months of the year compared to the same timeframe in 2021.
"This continues to be a very strong seller’s market, even with home prices and mortgage rates rising rapidly," said Brad Lois, the WRA's chairman of the Board of Directors. "There remains significant unmet housing demand from millennial buyers, which should fuel the state housing market through the prime summer sales market,"
Over the last 12 months, the median home price rose 11.8% to $275,000.
In south central Wisconsin, the median home price is sitting at $330,000. In southeastern Wisconsin, that cost is $280,000.
Experts think affordability will continue to be an issue throughout 2022, but they do expect things to level off eventually.
"We're seeing significant annual increases in both home prices and mortgage rates, which is why affordability is falling so quickly," said Michael Theo, the president and CEO of the Wisconsin REALTORS Association. "However, eventually demand pressure will moderate, and this will reduce the seller's advantage in the market."
