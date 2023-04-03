Strong to severe storms likely late Tuesday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Tuesday's severe potential looks very similar to what we saw on Friday, so it will be important to stay weather aware through late tomorrow afternoon and evening.
The rest of Monday will see highs in the 50s, cloudy skies and scattered rain showers. The chance for rain will linger into the evening before we dry out ahead of the Tuesday morning commute. Temperatures tomorrow morning will be in the low 30s and upper 40s before we slowly warm into the low 50s by Tuesday afternoon. A few scattered showers are possible around lunchtime tomorrow, but all eyes will be on the late afternoon and evening hours.
The timeframe to pay attention to on Tuesday is 5-10 p.m. Severe storms will likely move into southern Wisconsin during that time frame from the southwest. Just like Friday, the highest potential for severe weather will stay to our south & southwest, but all modes of severe weather are still in play for our region. Make sure you have ways to receive alerts and are prepared to go to your safe space.
Temperatures will fall from the 60s to the 40s through a windy Wednesday. Rain will come to an end early Wednesday, but winds will still gust up to 45 mph through the day.