 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IS REPLACED WITH WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Westerly wind gusts around 35 to 50 mph continue
resulting in pockets of blowing and drifting snow with brief
drops in visibilities, especially rural and exposed roadways.
Additionally, expect frigid wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero
through Saturday morning. Cold temps and blowing snow could
result in slick and icy stretches of roads.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down
tree branches and cause power outages. The dangerously cold
wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Strong winds cause problems on rural roads

  • Updated
  • 0
Plows struggle to clear roads of drifting snow

LAFAYETTE (WKOW) -- Strong winds forced snow all over the roads in Lafayette and Grant County causing visibility issues. 

Some stretches of the highway from Madison to Darlington saw near whiteout conditions.

The low in Lafayette was expected to be about 12 degrees below zero, but with the wind-chill, the temperature could reach nearly 35 degrees below zero. 

Experts say that means you could get frostbite in as little as 10 minutes and advise people to bundle up. 

Officials in Grant County put out a message on Facebook asking people to stay home if they could because plows were struggling to keep the blowing and drifting snow off the roads.

Officials continue to caution drivers of possible hazardous conditions and warn people to slow down. 

Tags

Recommended for you