Strong winds cause problems on rural roads

LAFAYETTE (WKOW) -- Strong winds forced snow all over the roads in Lafayette and Grant County causing visibility issues.
Some stretches of the highway from Madison to Darlington saw near whiteout conditions.
The low in Lafayette was expected to be about 12 degrees below zero, but with the wind-chill, the temperature could reach nearly 35 degrees below zero.
Experts say that means you could get frostbite in as little as 10 minutes and advise people to bundle up.
Officials in Grant County put out a message on Facebook asking people to stay home if they could because plows were struggling to keep the blowing and drifting snow off the roads.
Officials continue to caution drivers of possible hazardous conditions and warn people to slow down.