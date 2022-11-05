 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Strong winds expected Saturday

wind gusts

A second low pressure system is going to move overhead throughout Saturday and it's going to bring not only the threat for rain but also strong winds. Much of southern Wisconsin is under a wind advisory and could possibly be upgraded into a high wind warning. 

The low is going to bring those strong winds starting in the late morning on Saturday through the evening hours on Saturday; gusts, at times, could be up to 50 miles per hour out of the south. Sustained winds are going to be between 10 and 30 miles per hour.

Temperatures are going to be their warmest during the morning hours then they'll eventually fall throughout the afternoon as cooler air moves in overhead. Our highs will be in the upper 50s by the mid/late morning then drop into the 40s by the afternoon.

We dry out but remain breezy for Sunday. 

