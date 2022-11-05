Strong winds expected Saturday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A second low pressure system is going to move overhead throughout Saturday and it's going to bring not only the threat for rain but also strong winds. Much of southern Wisconsin is under a wind advisory and could possibly be upgraded into a high wind warning.
The low is going to bring those strong winds starting in the late morning on Saturday through the evening hours on Saturday; gusts, at times, could be up to 50 miles per hour out of the south. Sustained winds are going to be between 10 and 30 miles per hour.
Temperatures are going to be their warmest during the morning hours then they'll eventually fall throughout the afternoon as cooler air moves in overhead. Our highs will be in the upper 50s by the mid/late morning then drop into the 40s by the afternoon.
We dry out but remain breezy for Sunday.