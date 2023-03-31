Structure fire 'possibly' involving hazardous materials shuts down Park Street

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police and fire departments are working together on a large structure fire that may involve "potentially hazardous material."
Sgt. Matthew Baker says the fire, located on the 1800 block of Park Street, is closing down the roadway.
The fire department reports the fire is producing "a lot of smoke" — which brings concerns for air quality in the area. They upgraded it to a three-alarm fire around 9:15 p.m.
Police say residents who are in the area should stay inside, and drivers should avoid the area until authorities can assess the fire's risk and contain it. Fire officials say anyone within a six block radius in all directions should stay inside with windows closed.
This is a developing story that will be updated as 27 News learns more.