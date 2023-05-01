Stubbs encounters another roadblock on path to confirmation as Dane County Human Services Director

MADISON (WKOW) -- Rep. Shelia Stubbs (D-Madison) entered Monday night looking for a win, as a second Dane County committee considered her appointment to the role of Human Services Director. However, she instead faced more skepticism from Dane County Board supervisors.
Monday night, the Personnel and Finance Committee voted 5-0 to recommend denial of Stubbs' appointment.
Before the vote, supervisors heard from several of Stubbs' supporters, who said they believe she would work to make Dane County better for minority groups if she were confirmed.
"I've watched her tirelessly advocate for those who have no voice, and I've watched her spend time and money and effort in trying to make Madison and Dane County and this state a better place for people of color," Joseph Baring said.
Stubbs touted her community ties and her long record of civil service when she spoke to the committee. She said she thinks she would do the job well because of her experience in county and state government.
"I have hope, I'm objective and I know what I could do for this department because I've sat in your seats," she said. "Let's make sure that we are here making the best decisions for Dane County. It's a county that I love. I'm choosing to come back to Dane County because I know I could be the bridge that brings in the gap."
However, supervisors expressed skepticism about Stubbs' managerial and budget experience.
The assemblywoman told Supervisor Mike Bare the largest number of people she's managed is 8.
"That's not the experience that was required in the job posting," he said when explaining why he was voting to not recommend her confirmation. "This is a department of 800 people, and it's a complex HR job that requires some real experience in, as the job posting quoted, participative management."
Another committee member, Supervisor Matt Veldran, said he thinks Stubbs skills, particularly in advocacy, are better suited for other positions.
"This position, while certainly one of the most important parts of Dane County, I just don't think it's that spot for you," he said.
During Monday's meeting, the supervisors were critical of Stubbs' appointment, but they didn't direct their frustrations at Stubbs herself. Rather, they said they don't think County Executive Joe Parisi has handled the process correctly.
"I believe that we have been used by the County Executive, and I'm sorry that he put you in that position," Veldran told Stubbs. "He called us political. I think it's patently false. I think it's just the opposite. I think this was put up to challenge us."
The full Dane County Board will vote on confirming Stubbs' appointment on Thursday. She needs a simple majority of 19 votes to be confirmed. Between the Personnel and Finance Committee and the Health and Human Needs Committee, 12 supervisors have voted to recommend denying the confirmation. Board Chair Patrick Miles said Monday night he will also not support the nomination.