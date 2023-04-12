Student arrested on accusation of making threat toward Iowa-Grant School District

LIVINGSTON, Wis. (WKOW) — The Iowa County Sheriff's Office says a boy is in custody after threats were made to the Iowa-Grant School District.
Sheriff Michael Peterson said the juvenile suspect was arrested Monday evening, the same day as "threatening comments" were made by a student of the district.
Peterson said "corroborating evidence" of the threatening comments were found during the investigation. He said the suspect and his family have been cooperative, providing statements and allowing searches of residential areas and electronics.
Peterson said there's no imminent threat to the school or a plan to execute an attack.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact authorities at 608-930-9500. You can also contact the Iowa County Crime Stoppers at 608-319-6703.