Student Bar Association challenges UW-Madison's claim it can't take action against racist video

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Law School Student Bar Association is disputing UW-Madison's claim that it cannot take action on social media posts that aren't unlawful.

UW-Madison made this claim in its initial response to a video posted on social media where a racist slurs are used. That video, purportedly from a student, has since gone viral — prompting university students and officials alike to respond in condemnation.

The Student Bar Association's (SBA) Instagram post is one of the latest of these reactions. In the post, SBA condemns the language used in the video, calling it "deplorable, disgusting and disappointing."

The post challenges the universities response that "this is a settled matter of law." It points out a Supreme Court case from 2021 where the high court held "that a school has a regulatory interest in off-campus speech that is disruptive." SBA claims this type of disruptive speech includes "serious or severe bullying or harassment."

"As future law professionals, we should call out those who justify inaction with the visage of law," the post reads in part.

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, in response to a letter sent to her by the Blk Pwr Coalition, claims there are "numerous legal constraints" as to what the university can say or do about those in the video.

In the same letter, Mnookin states she and her leadership "strongly and unequivocally condemn racism, including the blatantly racist slurs and sentiments expressed in the video."

SBA also uses the post for a moment of self-reflection, recognizing issues of racial injustice within the law school. It calls on its own to make the school a better place for all.

"We humbly ask you as law students to lend us this passion to create a better place for all current students and those who will walk in our footsteps," the post reads in part.

There are several mental health resources students can turn to if impacted by this video. There are eight mental health providers experienced with working with students of color at University Health Services, and more counselors are available at the Multicultural Student Center through the end of exams.