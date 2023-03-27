Student dies outside UW-Madison residence hall

MADISON (WKOW) -- University of Wisconsin-Madison officials said a student died outside a residence hall Monday.
In a news release, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor said the student died outside Smith Hall.
She said UW-Police reported they are still gathering information, but they don't suspect foul play. She also said police believe there is no ongoing threat to the community.
Reesor said she recognizes that some people may have seen or been affected by this, and she recognizes "how painful it will be for many in our community."
UW-Madison is offering its campus resources to students, faculty and staff, and support has been at Smith Hall all afternoon to support those there.
She said anyone affected by this incident along with anyone who might need assistance for any reason should seek support and community in ways that feel appropriate to them.
Support is available through the following:
- UHS Mental Health Services (24/7), 608-265-5600 (option 9)
- UHS Let's Talk sessions provide daily no-cost, informal, and confidential consultations to all students both in-person around campus and virtually
- Dean of Students Office, 608-263-5700
- Employee Assistance Office, 608-263-2987
Reesor said no more information is available at this time.
"Please remember to take care of yourselves and one another and please do not hesitate to reach out to the resources listed above," Reesor said in conclusion.