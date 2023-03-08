Student hits another student with a bat in Vel Phillips High School bathroom

MADISON (WKOW) -- A student reportedly hit another student with a baseball bat in a bathroom of a west side high school, according to a Madison Metropolitan School District official.
MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds told 27 News Vel Phillips Memorial High School staff were told of a disturbance between students in one of the bathrooms.
He said the incident was "very brief," but one student was reported to have been hit with a bat.
Staff immediately identified the students involved, and the victim didn't appear to be injured nor did they report any injuries. After some coaxing, the student saw the school nurse to be evaluated, but they refused to get any additional medical attention.
LeMonds said school is no place for these types of incidents.
"Acts of violence to resolve student conflicts have absolutely no place at Memorial High school, and school staff are treating today's incident very seriously," LeMonds told 27 News.
He said he's thankful no one was hurt, but the school is continuing to investigate the incident with the help of the Madison Police Department.
LeMonds concluded by saying consequences will be determined by the district's Behavior Education Plan.