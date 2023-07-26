 Skip to main content
Student-led food pantry collects donations at 175-year celebration

UW-Madison celebrates 175th birthday with year-long events, kicks-off at Memorial Union Terrace

MADISON (WKOW) -- A UW-Madison student-led organization, "The Open Seat," was part of the university's 175-year celebration Wednesday, collecting donations for its on-campus food pantry. 

The group's outreach director says food insecurity changes throughout the year for a lot of people. While it's typically slower in the summer, The Open Seat says they see big influxes of students in need throughout the school year. 

"We have weekly deliveries of fresh produce, fresh eggs and milk as well as shelf-stable donations," Nicole Giuliani, Outreach Director for the Open Seat Food Pantry, said. "Then, every week we go to the Eagle Heights Community Center and have a weekly distribution there." 

The organization collects shelf stable products like soups, beans and canned veggies and fruit. They say it's their way of growing the community they're a part of. 

