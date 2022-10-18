Student loan debt relief workshop to be held Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced they are hosting a free online student loan debt relief workshop.
The workshop is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m. and is meant to help student loan borrowers prepare for the end of the public service loan forgiveness waiver on Oct. 31 and the end of the federal student loan payment pause on Dec. 31.
"Borrowers should take time now while payments are still paused to look into repayment options such as income-driven repayment plans, which may lower monthly payments, and check their eligibility for student loan forgiveness. Not waiting until the last minute to make a plan is important and will help ensure a smooth return to repayment," said DFI Secretary-designee Cheryll Olson-Collins.
To participate in the workshop, register ahead of time by clicking this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/workshop-how-to-avoid-scams-use-free-repayment-tools-save-money-tickets-425826978957