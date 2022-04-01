Student loan payments to start up again May 1st

MADISON (WKOW) -- The pandemic put federal student loan payments on pause for over two years for millions of Americans.
Now, barring any additional relief, federal student loan payments are slated to start up again on May 1st.
But many are not ready.
"Next to maybe your rent payment, your mortgage payment, it's probably the most expensive payment you have in any given month," student loan debt payment expert Mary Jo Lambert-Terry said.
To prevent yourself from becoming overwhelmed, Lambert-Terry recommends getting ahead of payments by going to studentaid.gov to find out who and what you owe.
"Over these last two years, loan servicers have changed, they've moved around, some have jumped out, some have jumped in. So, you kind of want to know who's servicing your loan, how much you owe, and what your payments going to be," Lambert-Terry said.
She said the next step is figuring out whether you want to pay the minimum payment or more than the minimum payment.
"If you can afford a lower payment today and a higher payment tomorrow, do it. If you can afford to pay off your student loans, and it's a big accomplishment financially do it," Lambert-Terry said.
Another important factor to consider is how you want to pay. Lambert-Terry said this is especially relevant if you had automatic payments set up that could cause you to overdraft if you do not revisit your loans to find out what you owe and when it's due each month.
"It's really key that people scheduled those payments when they get paid," Lambert-Terry said.
If you are still struggling financially, Lambert-Terry said there are ways to get help, including applying for an income driven re-payment plan, which bases your monthly payment off of your income. Or, consolidating your loans, which allows you to combine your debts into one single debt to lessen the burden of bills.
"Make sure you just spend 15 or 20 minutes doing the research and taking this back into your control," Lambert-Terry said.
If the Biden administration does extend the moratorium on student loans again, Terry-Lambert said you can make the decision to pause your payments again.
"The great news is, we don't know what's going to happen. The bad news is, we don't know what's going to happen. So, in the midst of this, if you set yourself up on an income driven repayment program, or auto debit, or whatever, and they decide: 'We're not going to send you into repayment as of May 1st, or we're going to forgive loans,' you do have the ability to not make those payments," Terry-Lambert said.