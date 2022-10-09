Student overcomes adversity to lead Sauk Prairie Marching Band to success

SAUK PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- A Sauk Prairie senior is moving mountains to lead his marching band to its most successful competitive season.
"I've always been told by doctors that I may not be able to do what normal people can do," Nicholas Basken said. "So, it's always been trying to push boundaries in whatever I can do, and now, here I am."
Basken, who was born with a heart defect, serves as the Sauk Prairie High School Marching Band's drum major. Right now, the group is undefeated in its division.
"This is actually the best year that we've had in our season's history," Basken said.
Basken found his passion for music at a young age, thanks to his older siblings who were also in marching band. From there, his passion continued to grow.
"I've always been playing piano and singing, and then when I picked up the trumpet, I just loved it," Basken said.
Despite obstacles Basken faced as a result of his heart defect, he kept chasing after what he loved most.
"I've always been told to stay away from strenuous exercise, so like bodybuilding, weightlifting, most sports were pretty much off the table," Basken said. "Marching band is no exception for activities either with the amount of heart rate and activity that you do on the field, but I pushed through it anyway."
On Sunday, Basken and his bandmates shined in the Sauk Prairie Marching Band Invitational. The theme was 'V is for Villain' to highlight villains this spooky season. Basken said it was just as fun to plan for as it was to perform.
"I just love the energy and the family that we have here," Basken said. "Everyone has each other's back, both on and off the field."
Basken looks forward to leading his team the rest of the year and hopes his life experience helps make him the best leader he can be.
"I think that always pushing boundaries has helped me as a leader because I've always learned what I need to do in order to get to the next level," Basken said.