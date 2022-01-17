Students answer call to service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison College students answered the call to service Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
Around a dozen students spent the afternoon volunteering at Little John's Kitchens in Verona.
Little John's is a new, pay-what-you-can restaurant that aims to serve everyone chef-quality meals, regardless of their means.
Students say MLK Jr. Day serves as an important reminder about the value of giving back and helping others.
"Martin Luther King is a great leader in the fight for racism, and us as a black community," said international engineering student Wilfried Tapsoba."We are here living with other people valuing diversity, being with each other no matter where we come from, and accepting differences in our community. This is another thing that I'm proud of. "