Students celebrate agriculture industry at annual Wisconsin FFA Convention and Expo

The Wisconsin FFA is the largest career and technical student organization in the state.
Wisconsin State FFA President Casey Denk says the annual convention is an opportunity to recognize the accomplishments of the individual chapters and honor the members who advocate for agriculture throughout the year.
There are just over 25,000 members statewide and about 3,500 people at the event.
"This is the highlight of their summer, this is the highlight of the year," said Denk. "All the members get to come together from big cities, rural communities, and celebrate their accomplishments from the year."
The chapters are recognized this week for their work in their local schools and communities through agricultural literacy programs, community service and increased involvement.
"We have workshops and keynote speakers and a career expo," said Cheryl Zimmerman, the executive director of Wisconsin FFA. "All kinds of things that students can get involved in to learn more about agricultural education and the agricultural industry."
If you know someone who is interested in joining one of the 253 chapters across the state, they can find out more on the Wisconsin FFA's website or can connect with a chapter at their local high school.