Students, community members sad to hear about body discovered in Lake Mendota

MADISON (WKOW) -- An investigation into the discovery of a body in Lake Mendota near UW Madison early Friday morning continues.
Police say the victim was a male, but they have not released his name or cause of death. No foul play is suspected.
Collin Koch, who moved to Madison a month ago, usually feeds ducks on the docks by Lake Mendota. When he arrived on Friday, he was met with a large police presence.
"I saw a bunch of officers and just a bunch of lights," Koch said. "I just think it's generally unfortunate what happened, and it just makes me sad."
As he feeds ducks in the future, Koch said he will remember the victim.
"Every time I'm down here now, I'll probably appreciate the person that this happened to and you know, just think about them," Koch said.
Above the lake on the Memorial Union Terrace, UW Madison students like Jarrett Costello spent Friday preparing for classes to start.
"Just getting back in the swing of things, getting my routine down," Costello said.
Costello transferred to UW Madison two years ago to continue his studies in finance and real estate, and he says he loves the school.
"It's a beautiful area, a lot of people, always busy, always something to do -- a lot of opportunities here," Costello said.
Costello was also saddened to hear about the death.
"I hope they figure out you know what happened, what was going on, and the families are informed. I just feel really bad about the whole situation," Costello said.
Marc Lovicott, UWPD spokesperson, emphasizes that the campus is very safe, despite this tragic incident.
"Very quickly, we were able to determine that there wasn't an overall general threat to campus," Lovicott said. "We're lucky that we live and work in what we feel is a very safe community. Unfortunately, these things happen. We are not immune to crime or incidents like this--tragic incidents, but we want our community to rest assured that we're out here and this is a very safe community."
An autopsy will determine the victim's identity and cause of death.