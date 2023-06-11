Students compete at the finals of the American Society of Civil Engineers' championship

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Civil engineering college students from universities around the world competed at the finals of the National American Society of Civil Engineers' (ASCE) championship.
Teams from 48 universities made their way to Platteville on Sunday for the event. There were three society-wide competitions.
The first event was the ASCE Concrete Canoe Competition which challenges civil engineering students to apply engineering principles, project management and team building skills to build and race a canoe made of concrete.
The second event was the ASCE Sustainable Solutions project. This challenges students to incorporate sustainable solutions into everyday problems.
The last event was the Utility Engineering and Surveying Competition. Organizers said this event is where "Students use standard field and office equipment and procedures to solve common problems encountered in the industry and demonstrate a clear understanding of and ability to apply basic surveying principles on the job site and during the design process."
Austin Cooper is the Executive Chair of the 2023 ASCE Championships student planning committee.
He said it was exciting to see all the teams come together to compete.
"From all across the country and a couple of international teams. This makes it super exciting to see the different cultures and different ways that people do things around the country. And the team camaraderie has been absolutely phenomenal," Cooper said.
This is the second year of the event. Cooper said because of the pandemic, the event prior was virtual.
"It's a large event, I would say, there's a lot of different schools here and just representing Platteville. As a small school, I would say that just showing our best is maybe a little nerve wracking at first," Noah Miller, competitor, said.
Competitors said they are excited to see the canoes go into the water. That race will be on Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.