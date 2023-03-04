Students compete in the 2023 Wisconsin KidWind Challenge

MADISON (WKOW) — Teams of middle and high school students from Wisconsin and Northern Illinois participated in the Wisconsin KidWind Challenge Saturday.
The event, a hands-on design competition, took place at UW-Madison's Discovery Building. During the competition, each team makes small-scale turbines. Their designs are then measured for energy output in a wind tunnel and presented to the judges.
Organizers say the goal of the event is to get kids excited about science.
Teams competed in challenges that tested teamwork and hands-on thinking. "Just to get a sense of what it's like to work in science and engineering and work in renewable energy careers," said Scott Williams who is an organizer.
Participants also learned about careers in clean energy from leading experts. "It's such a growing industry, there's a big need for people to work in renewable energy," Williams said.