Students explore 'shipwrecks' on Lake Mendota

MADISON (WKOW) -- Kids were exploring 'shipwrecks' on Lake Mendota Tuesday.
Second and third graders from New Century School in Verona took a field trip on the ice.
They looked at two sunken boats and an old car with underwater cameras.
The idea for the lesson started with the students play testing for a game PBS Wisconsin is releasing about Great Lakes shipwrecks.
"We have a station where they're looking at the water clarity and oxygen levels, we have a temperature as it gets deeper, we have an ice fishing station, we have just the depth, the water depth and ice thickness as well. So they're seeing how that changes as you get deeper out into the lake," said teacher Courtney Bennett.
The students also worked with scientists from UW Limnology and the Clean Lakes Alliance to do hands-on data collection.