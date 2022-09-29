Students in Lodi can take trip across the country without leaving the playground

LODI (WKOW) -- A group of volunteers in Lodi made sure kids at Lodi Elementary can learn a thing or two about geography, while also having fun.
Members of the AT&T Pioneers painted a huge mural of the United States on the elementary school's playground.
"This map isn't only done here," said Pam Clapper, a member of the group. "It's done in other states, too."
The Pioneers is a group of retired and active telecommunications employees who volunteer to help their communities.
"It brings joy to me to see the kids and what they can do with this map," said Clapper. "It brings joy to all of us. We love doing this."
Lodi Elementary School teachers can use the mural to teach students geography in an innovative way.
The Pioneers provided their own paints and supplies for the map project.