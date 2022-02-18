Students in Monroe make care packages for SSM Health patients, employees

MONROE (WKOW) -- Students at Northside Elementary in Monroe are putting a lot of love and joy into small packages.
This is the school's annual day of service, and it all started with one of the first grade teachers.
"She wanted an opportunity to teach our kids giving back to the community," said school counselor Katlyn Trumm. "We do have a fall day where we have community days to give back to our neighborhoods, but we wanted to do another one in the spring to continue fostering that giving back and generosity for our students."
This year, students put together about 150 gift bags for employees and patients at Monroe-based SSM Health facilities.
They included SSM Health Monroe Hospital, Monroe Clinic Medical Group, and SSM Health Monroe Hospice Home.
Trumm said the students wanted to show kindness to those who may be having a tough time right now.
"It's going not only to patients, but to staff members who maybe are feeling the burnout of this year and the really tough couple of years that we've all been having," she said. "So just taking a moment to appreciate them and know that they're not alone."
Chelsea Hardacre, the chief nursing officer for SSM Health Monroe, said the staff and patients were grateful for such a thoughtful and heartfelt gesture.
"My favorite bag was one that said 'You are my sunshine,' because I just felt like that was from a child's heart and very sincere," she said.