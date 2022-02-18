 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Hazardous Travel Conditions from Burst of Snow and Blowing Snow
Late This Evening...

Moderate to occasionally heavy snow showers will diminish across
far southeast Wisconsin, in the Kenosha, Racine and Lake Geneva
areas through 10 pm CST this evening. Until then, the snow showers
will quickly drop the visibility to one quarter mile in the Racine
and Kenosha area with rapid accumulations of snow, up to 1.5".
This will result in snow covered roads and hazardous travel
conditions.

In addition, gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph and falling temperatures
through the 20s into the teens will cause blowing and drifting in
open areas as well as lingering snow covered and slippery roads
through the overnight.

Overnight commuters should be prepared to slow down during this
burst of heavier snow, and save lives. Be weather aware this
evening.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to
50 mph will continue to veer to the northwest late this evening.

* WHERE...All of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest gusts will continue to be
associated with a period of heavy snow showers that is moving
through southeast and south central Wisconsin late this evening.
A few gusts of 55 to 65 mph are possible with the snow showers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Students in Monroe make care packages for SSM Health patients, employees

  • Updated
ssm health care packages
Sara Maslar-Donar

MONROE (WKOW) -- Students at Northside Elementary in Monroe are putting a lot of love and joy into small packages.

This is the school's annual day of service, and it all started with one of the first grade teachers.

"She wanted an opportunity to teach our kids giving back to the community," said school counselor Katlyn Trumm. "We do have a fall day where we have community days to give back to our neighborhoods, but we wanted to do another one in the spring to continue fostering that giving back and generosity for our students."

This year, students put together about 150 gift bags for employees and patients at Monroe-based SSM Health facilities.

They included SSM Health Monroe Hospital, Monroe Clinic Medical Group, and SSM Health Monroe Hospice Home.

Trumm said the students wanted to show kindness to those who may be having a tough time right now.

"It's going not only to patients, but to staff members who maybe are feeling the burnout of this year and the really tough couple of years that we've all been having," she said. "So just taking a moment to appreciate them and know that they're not alone."

Chelsea Hardacre, the chief nursing officer for SSM Health Monroe, said the staff and patients were grateful for such a thoughtful and heartfelt gesture.

"My favorite bag was one that said 'You are my sunshine,' because I just felt like that was from a child's heart and very sincere," she said.