Students invited to make ornaments for 'Wisconsin Waters' themed capitol holiday tree

MADISON (WKOW) — Students can now send their homemade ornaments to the state capitol for this year's holiday tree.
The theme: Wisconsin Waters.
The Capitol Holiday Tree is displayed on the Rotunda of the state capitol throughout the holiday season for those visiting and working at the capitol. And each year, the tree is decorated with ornaments made by Wisconsin students.
“From the first Indigenous people who hunted and gathered in our freshwater sources before Wisconsin became a state, to our farmers who have been the backbone of our economy for generations, to our proud maritime and shipbuilding history, to our outdoor recreators and anglers hoping to hook one of our mammoth Lake Sturgeon and Muskies, water has always been essential for our way of life here in Wisconsin,” wrote Gov. Evers in a letter sent to students and educators. “So, when it comes to our waterways, we’ve got a lot to celebrate — and that means we have a lot to protect, too!”
Students should make their ornaments from non-breakable material and should be strong enough to not break while being shipped and put on the tree. It's recommended that the ornaments aren't made from fragile materials or paper cutouts.
The ornaments are recommended to be 4-6" in size, made in a color that contrasts with the tree and have a 10" loop of ribbon or string that it can hang on.
If you have any questions about an ornament, please contact the Facilities Management Information Center at 608-266-1485. Ornaments will not be returned.
All ornaments should be sent by Nov. 22, 2022 to:
Emily Gorman
Wisconsin Department of Administration
Division of Facilities and Transportation Services
17 West Main Street, Suite 119
Madison, WI 53703
You can read the full release online.