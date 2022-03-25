Students keep up pressure in hopes of saving Richland Center teacher's job

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- Students Friday at Richland Center High School staged a second walk-out to protest a school board decision to turn loose a civics teacher at the end of the spring term.
"He's a great teacher. He's a great person," said senior Sarah Brown, one of thirty-five students who held signs outside the school entrance in support of teacher Mark Chambers.
School parent Jason Ketchmark said that he's known Chambers since their college days together.
"Mark is the most compassionate person I've ever known," Ketchmark said. "He supports the kids."
Support for Chambers has spilled over into the greater community of Richland Center. Several downtown storefronts sport signs showing solidarity with the teacher.
"We're just a small community and we all just care about the students," said Shelley Ferguson, owner of Advanced Pump & Well Solutions.
"I think he stands out as a good teacher, genuinely cares," Ferguson said.
"We just want some answers as to why this has happened."
In January, Chambers won a community group's "Educator of the Year" award.
At a school board meeting Monday, parents, students and coworkers spoke in support of Chambers for nearly two hours.
27 News spoke with Richland School Board President Bennie Green on the phone Thursday. He confirmed that the board isn't renewing Chambers' contract, but he didn't specify why.
In an statement emailed later that Thursday, Green acknowledged the "difficult situation" facing the school district and community.
"Our school board will do all that it can to foster healing and understanding as we move forward," Green said in the statement. "Our children are our highest priority. To be true to that mission, however, we have to consider difficult questions and, at times, make hard decisions."
He said the board legally can't say why it isn't renewing Chambers' contract.
"State law requires that a school board hold a 'private conference' to not renew a teacher's contract," he said. "We do not have the luxury of being able to disclose information from an employee's private conference, even if they choose to publicize that information themselves. We are responsible for preserving the integrity of that process."
Green Friday declined to add anything to his earlier statement.
Chambers has also yet to comment. A Richland Center School District directory also lists his wife as a teacher in the district.
Senior Ashton Wallace says Chambers has been proactive in seeking the best possible school operations.
"He goes to the school board meetings, and he questions the budget spending," Wallace said. "And it's a very fair thing to question."
Wallace said that students will continue to protest to try to get school board members to reconsider their contract decision.
"We want to show the school board that everybody does care," Wallace said.
RCHS parents have started a change.org petition urging the school board to renew Chambers' contract.