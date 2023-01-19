Students kept outside of Madison East High School during gas leak

MADISON (WKOW) — A gas leak at Madison East High School caused a school delay Thursday morning.
According to the Madison Fire Department, during planned construction inside the school, a brick came loose and hit a gas line— causing the leak.
MFD got the call at about 7:50 a.m. and responded right away.
At the time of the incident, school had not started, so students were kept out of the building while crews worked to fix the problem. A 27 News reporter at the scene around 8:50 a.m. saw students walking back into the building.
Around 9:05 a.m., MFD sent out a press release confirming the leak was stopped and the school "deemed safe to occupy."
Gas was shut off in the area, and Madison Gas and Electric helped to fix the leak.
Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the evacuation only caused a slight change to the day's schedule.
MGE officials said was no danger to students or staff.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.