Students' leases end in downtown Madison, trash starts to pile up on curbs

MADISON (WKOW) -- Students' leases in downtown Madison are ending and their move-outs create a lot of trash pile on the side of the curb. It's something the city's Street Division prepares for and reminds people of every year.
Trash cans are full and mattresses, chairs and other miscellaneous items are strewn about the sidewalks in downtown Madison.
Bryan Johnson, the Recycling Coordinator and Public Information Officer for the City of Madison Streets Division, said August is like a snowstorm for the division.
"These first couple of weeks of August, we start ramping up our operations to get ready for this," Johnson said. "We start rolling around downtown picking up all the material that gets pushed out to the curb."
He said it's a massive operation for the division, but one they do so often that they have it down to a science.
"We're going to have to assign more crews downtown, as things ramp up, and then start getting more material out there," Johnson said. "As we get closer to that move out time, we send out letters to all of the apartment owners within what we call that 'student move out area' so they're aware of their responsibilities."
Every year, Johnson said August moving days creates nearly one million pounds of trash.
"According to the UW-Madison around 35,000 UW students live off campus. And a lot of those people have their leases end right around the same time. So that's like the entire city of Sun Prairie, all moving at the same time," he said.
There's more to the process of getting rid of items than many people realize.
"One, follow the collection guidelines for everything that they're setting out, do it the right way. Put the stuff out neatly, use the carts as much as possible," he said.
Another thing to keep in mind when cleaning things out is electronics. Air conditioners and refrigerators are some items that deserve extra attention. You can find more information on how to deal with those on the city's website.
Johnson said it's not just pushing things out to the street and having the city handle it.
"Your responsibility doesn't end on the other side of the sidewalk; you have to make certain it's handled correctly all the way through," he said.
But instead of taking things out to the street, Johnson said you can also give it a second life and bring it to a donation center. One place you can donate to is St. Vincent de Paul.
Katherine Higgins is the Communications Manager for St. Vincent de Paul. She said a busy moving season is also a busy donation season.
"Right now, a lot of folks are moving one side of the city to the other, and they might have goods they don't need anymore. So, we will gladly take any gently used preloved goods, furniture, art, home decor, kitchen and of course, clothing," Higgins said.
All they ask is you package it up well.
"We do ask that soft items [like] clothing, linen, that those items be packed in a bag with the ties closed, nice and secure. For items that are bulkier books, kitchenware, home decor, we ask that they are in a box with the lids closed," she said.
Movers-out can also opt for home pick-ups.
"If you have items that you don't want to take in store, you don't have the time, go ahead and give us a call. We'll come to your home first floor entry, and we'll do a home pickup. We'll take those goods and get them to our store," she said.
Johnson said most leases end August 15th, but people don't need to wait until the very last minute to start the move. In fact, the earlier the better.
"This will help keep the congestion down, keep the stress level down and make this move up process smoother for everybody," he said.
More information on the city's moving guidelines can be found oneline.