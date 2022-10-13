Student's mother calls for Baraboo athletic director's firing after homecoming incident

BARABOO (WKOW) -- The mother of a Baraboo high school student who was among teens confronted by the school's athletic director during homecoming pranks off-campus says the administrator should be fired.

Athletic Director James Langkamp and two other men were arrested Oct. 5 and tentatively charged with recklessly endangering safety. According to authorities, the men were on guard for potential Halloween pranks in their Baraboo neighborhood and detained a carload of students.

"I would like to see that he is terminated or he resigns," Kiana Beaudin said. Beaudin's son, John Beaudin, is a junior football player and one of the students who was detained.

A dimly lit video provided to 27 News by Madison365, which obtained it from a witness, features the voices of men addressing the teenagers as their car approaches.

"Keys right here, keys right here," one of the men says on the video. Another man's voice is then heard saying "Put the keys where he told you. Put 'em, mother[expletive]."

Only one of the men, John Kolar, was criminally charged. Kolar faces a count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. A criminal complaint against Kolar states an adult and a teenager at the incident confirm someone had a flamethrower.

Voices on the video indicate at least one of the men believed they were lawfully detaining the students.

"Okay, out of the car, on the ground right [expletive] now. We're doing a lawful detainment. Get on the mother[expletive] ground."

In court documents, Langkamp maintains he deescalated the situation, with authorities stating Langkamp said "he was the reason the incident ended." The men allowed the students to leave.

"He recognized the students, he called them by their names," Kiana Beaudin said. "He did nothing to protect them. He could have intervened and addressed the adult with flamethrower."

Langkamp and members of his household were present when a 27 News reporter visited his Baraboo home seeking comment, but he did not make himself available.

Langkamp remains on a non-disciplinary leave. The Baraboo School District's superintendent says an investigation continues into Langkamp's conduct. Langkamp's state educator's license is also under investigation.

Beaudin obtained a temporary restraining order against Langkamp on behalf of her son.

The criminal complaint states a teenager admitted there was some reckless driving by the driver of the car the students were in. The complaint also states the danger of that driving prompted one of the men to intervene and help stop the car. However, court records show that the teen said the presence of the flamethrower prompted the driving maneuvers.

Beaudin said she's also concerned the men only demanded the non-white students on the ground, while allowing the one white student to look on.

She believes the disparity between the charges are troubling, with tentative charges assigned to Langkamp and the other two men at the time of their arrests and the lone, lodged criminal charge.

"Those in power have made me feel this is being swept under the rug," Beaudin said.

Sauk County's district attorney has declined comment on the incident. A former Sauk County prosecutor is serving as a special prosecutor in Kolar's case.