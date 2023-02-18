Students participate in 2023 All-City Spelling Bee

MADISON (WKOW) — Students with a knack for spelling put their skills to the test at the 2023 Madison All-City Spelling Bee on Saturday.
Nearly 40 students in third through eighth grade took part in the bee, which was held at Madison College. The students came from Madison schools and one Verona school.
This year, Aiden Wijeyakulasuria, a seventh grader from Blessed Sacrament School, took home first for the second year in a row. While Jay Jadhav, a seventh grader from Eagle School, took home second and Molly Abel, a seventh grader from Our Lady Queen of Peace School, took home third.
All three students will advance to the Badger State Spelling Bee on March 11.