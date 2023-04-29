Students, police weigh in on 2023 Mifflin Street Block Party

MADISON (WKOW) UW Madison students love it, Madison Police can't stand it. Saturday brought the annual Mifflin Street Block Party back to Madison.
The block party has seen collapsed porches and car vandalism in recent years. MPD says they have been prepping for months to try to keep students safe.
"[This is] the most people I've ever seen," UW Madison student Nathan Yaffe said.
"It's been amazing seeing everyone on this campus here, it's pretty cool," fellow UW student Sebastian Pla said.
Students started heading towards Mifflin Street around 11 a.m. and police say by the middle of the day the crowd swelled to over 10,000.
"Our [special events] team is here in full capacity and other supporting officers are as well. So, usual deployment for us," MPD officer Mario Gonzalez said.
Officers on the ground say this year's block party looks even bigger than the past few years. There were around 200 officers at the block party including Mounted Patrol, Dane County Sheriff's deputies, Capitol Police and Madison Fire Department crews.
"So far no balconies [collapsing], but it's been dangerously close," Gonzalez said.
After an extra rowdy few years, some students took extra safety precautions like one home on Mifflin that had a wood board blocking their front doors to limit the flow of people.
"We all share location with each other, so we know where we are at all times," UW student Gary Winthorpe said. "We have a plan to meet if we all lose each other."
Officers say their busiest time at the event is between 3 and 5 p.m. By 6 o'clock Saturday, police say 44 people had been arrested, most for alcohol related offenses. Three people were taken to Dane County Jail, including a man who had a stolen gun in his backpack.