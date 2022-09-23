Students predict who will win the Badgers vs. Buckeyes game

MADISON (WKOW) -- 27 News took to the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus to see how students feel about the Badgers vs. Buckeyes game.
The majority of students stayed loyal to the Badgers.
"Wisconsin will win," one said.
"We're going to get the ground game going with Braelon Allen and Graham Mertz is going to go out and play well," a second student said.
Other's didn't have the same confidence.
"Ohio State," another student added. "They’re just a better team."
"Sadly, Ohio. Graham's has been doing a lot better this year and hopefully he’ll keep it up," another said. "Maybe we'll get our passing game going and it will give them a run for their money."
And some had mixed feelings about the game.
"Unfortunately, probably Ohio State, but we’ve got to back the Badgers through and through," they said. "Go Wisconsin!"
If you're in town and want to watch on campus, the Wisconsin Union has a list of locations where the game will play.
"Patrons can enjoy the Badgers game on TV screens in der Rathskeller, der Stiftskeller and Gekas Commons at Memorial Union as well as on a big screen in the Sett at Union South. While at Memorial Union and Union South, guests can enjoy on-site dining options and activities.
The Wisconsin Union anticipates that der Rathskeller, der Stiftskeller, Strada, the Daily Scoop, Peet’s Coffee, and Badger Market will be open on Saturday. At Memorial Union, guests can also enjoy outdoor recreation equipment rentals through Outdoor UW.
The Union anticipates that Sett Recreation, Badger Market, the Daily Scoop, and Prairie Fire will be open for dining on Saturday. The Union also anticipates that patrons can enjoy the indoor climbing wall as well as bowling at Union South on Saturday.
Guests can learn about all of the Wisconsin Union’s services, spaces, events and activities at union.wisc.edu." - Shauna Breneman, Wisconsin Union