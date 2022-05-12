Students walk out of class to call attention to abortion rights

MONONA (WKOW) -- Students from Monona Grove and La Follette High Schools held a walk-out and march in support of abortion rights Thursday.
They left school around 10 a.m. and marched to the Monona Grove district office.
"We're here to say to the school and to the district and just to our officials that we do believe that we have rights over our own bodies," said Monona Grove senior Mari Garey. "We're using our power of togetherness and coming together as a walkout to show that."
Garey said they hope to encourage others to have conversations with their parents about their rights.
"I know a lot of kids, their parents don't think the same way as them, and so a lot of kids may be scared to bring up the conversation, but I think this is more important," they said. "This is our rights. This is our body. This is our sovereignty that is being overlooked by the government."
Garey said those difficult conversations are needed to make change.