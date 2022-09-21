Students write thank you notes on Thank a Badger Day at UW-Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Students at UW-Madison took time to thank people who've donated to the university.
The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association (WFAA) hosted 'Thank a Badger Day' on Wednesday.
Students wrote thank you notes to donors who supported the school over the last year.
"There's been a variety of notes. Some of them just say thank you for having a positive impact on my life. And some of them are novels, to be honest with you. They're absolutely heartwarming, though," said Nicole Weir, WFAA's stewardship program manager for annual giving.
WFAA says donor support created more than 5,000 new scholarships for graduate students and undergraduates in 2021.