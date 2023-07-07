Study finds ticks could be agents in the spreading of CWD in deer

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new study finds ticks could be possible agents in the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease between deer in Wisconsin.
University of Wisconsin–Madison researchers found that ticks can harbor transmissible amounts of the protein particle that causes CWD.
CWD is caused by a pathogenic agent called a prion, which can pass from deer-to-deer through contact with things like prion-contaminated soil and infected bodily fluids.
Heather Inzalaco, a researcher in the Wisconsin Cooperative Wildlife Research Unit, housed in the UW–Madison Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology, was curious about potential environmental and behavioral means of transmission.
She was able to determine that ticks can not only carry the prions in their blood meal, they can also carry enough of the agent to potentially infect another animal with CWD.
Inzalaco partnered with the Department of Natural Resources to study ticks collected from deer that hunters harvested and submitted for CWD testing. Of the 176 deer with ticks she studied, 15 of the deer were also positive for CWD. Inzalaco took the ticks from the infected deer and tested the blood they contained to quantify the amount of prion the ticks harbored.
She determined that these engorged, wild ticks did carry transmissible levels of prions.
The study did not test whether prion-carrying ticks did cause transmission to other deer.
Inzalaco says it might be possible to use ticks as a way to screen for CWD in both wild and farmed deer.