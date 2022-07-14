Study: Kindergarteners need longer stretch of nighttime sleep

MADISON (WKOW/CNN) -- A new study recommends a longer stretch of nighttime sleep for children starting kindergarten this upcoming school year.
The Journal of Pediatrics said the first step is making sure they get at least 10 hours of sleep a night, this can mean cutting down on daytime naps.
Researchers say that the 10 hours they need is in one long stretch plus naps.
The fewer naps will help them get to the 10 hours each night.
The next step is limiting their screen time before bedtime, experts say that it should be no later than 9 p.m. when they have access to electronics.
Lastly, you should start creating a routine for them, two suggestions are a bath time or having a story read to them right before they go to bed.