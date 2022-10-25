Study: Move to net zero emissions would create jobs, boost Wisconsin's economy

MADISON (WKOW) -- If Wisconsin aggressively pursues the transition to 100% clean electricity and works to balance its greenhouse gas emissions, it could see a multi-billion dollar boost to its economy and tens of thousands of new jobs, according to a report released Tuesday.
The report details the path the state would need to follow to cost-effectively reach a net zero emissions status. That would mean the state would only use clean energy and wouldn't produce more greenhouse gas emissions than it removes from the atmosphere.
However, getting there isn't an overnight process. It requires making some major adjustments, including making the entire energy grid renewable.
"We do that by adding tons of wind, tons of solar and expanding transmission to other states where those resources are cheaper and widely available to add on to what we can produce here in Wisconsin," Brett Korte, a staff attorney with Clean Wisconsin, said.
Clean Wisconsin was one of several groups that commissioned a study included in the report.
Korte said in addition to transitioning the electric grid to clean and renewable energy, the second step in the process of reaching net zero emissions is electrifying all other aspects of our lives that currently run by burning fuel.
"Cars, appliances, all these things that burn liquid gas, liquid fuels, need to be electric," he said. "When those two things happen together, you're at once eliminating all these really dirty emissions from, say, gasoline in your cars, and you're getting all your energy from clean sources."
Korte acknowledges these would be big changes. But he thinks they're worth it because they could have an even bigger impact on Wisconsin's economy.
Researchers said the process of moving to net zero emissions would create 68,000 new jobs in the state by 2050.
Around 15,000 of those would be highly skilled non-manual jobs, 18,000 would be skilled non-manual jobs, 19,000 would be skilled manual jobs and 16,000 would be nonspecialized jobs.
The new jobs would also be distributed across various industries. About half would be in electricity supply, construction and manufacturing, while the other half would be in the supply chain and service sectors.
Researchers said more populated areas of the state, like Milwaukee and South Central Wisconsin, will likely see a majority of the new jobs.
In Madison, some of those jobs could be at Arch Solar.
Stanley Minnick said demand for solar panel installations now is the highest he's seen it in his decade in the business, and it's still growing.
"What you find is whether someone's motivated by the purely economic factors or they're motivated by trying to combat climate change, the solution is the same." he said. "Clean energy is the way to go."
That's an exciting prospect for Minnick, who said he's looking forward to the possibility of more well-paying clean energy jobs in Wisconsin.
"We don't have any coal mines here, we don't have any natural gas wells," he said. "Every day, dozens and dozens of train cars come in with coal from Wyoming, and they leave with our money, and I would much rather that money get invested in clean energy. … No matter where the solar panels come from, someone's got to install them here, someone's got to be here to service them once they're installed, and there's going to be a ton of jobs in the future."
The report said moving to net zero emissions won't only create new jobs in the Badger State, it will also grow the economy.
They said the investments needed in battery storage and wind and solar energies to meet the net zero emissions goal will increase Wisconsin's Gross State Product by 3% by 2050, which would add about $16 billion to the state's economy.
"For anyone who might be nervous about what this change in the economy means, hopefully it shows them that it's not that scary," Korte said. "It's actually a good thing, and if we do it right we can all reap the benefits."