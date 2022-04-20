Sturgeon spawning in Wisconsin delayed by weather

SHIOCTON (WBAY) -- The cold, rainy spring has delayed the annual sturgeon spawning in Wisconsin.
DNR fisheries biologist Margaret Stadig says the temperature of the Wolf River is about 40 degrees, and sturgeon usually wait until temperatures hit 50 before spawning.
She says the delay won't impact the sturgeon population, but it could impact the amount of time people have to watch the fish.
"It potentially means that it's going to be a faster spawn. So, the later in the season that it happens, the shorter the spawn time usually takes," Stadig told WBAY-TV.
Once the fish do begin spawning, spectators won't see the Sturgeon Guard this year. These volunteers have typically stood watch to protect the fish from poaching. The DNR chose not to bring them back this year.