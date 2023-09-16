Sub-Zero teams up with Habitat for Humanity to build home on Capitol Square

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sub-Zero hosted a Habitat for Humanity Frame Up on Capitol Square Saturday to build a home for a family in need.
More than 60 Sub-Zero volunteers showed up to help build the interior and exterior walls for the future home of Mowlid Abdi and Kaha Mohammed.
Bridgett Antony, a Sub-Zero team member and event organizer, was thrilled to lend a hand to the community.
"The community does a lot for us," she said. "We want to give back with our employee volunteer work. The Habitat has been amazing, and why not help build a home."
When the frame is completed, the home will be moved to Oregon, where Abdi and Mohammed will officially become homeowners.