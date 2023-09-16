 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sub-Zero teams up with Habitat for Humanity to build home on Capitol Square

  • Updated
  • 0
Sub-Zero Habitat for Humanity

More than 60 volunteers helped build the walls for a Habitat for Humanity home right on capitol square today.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sub-Zero hosted a Habitat for Humanity Frame Up on Capitol Square Saturday to build a home for a family in need. 

More than 60 Sub-Zero volunteers showed up to help build the interior and exterior walls for the future home of Mowlid Abdi and Kaha Mohammed. 

Bridgett Antony, a Sub-Zero team member and event organizer, was thrilled to lend a hand to the community. 

"The community does a lot for us," she said. "We want to give back with our employee volunteer work. The Habitat has been amazing, and why not help build a home."

When the frame is completed, the home will be moved to Oregon, where Abdi and Mohammed will officially become homeowners.

Tags

Recommended for you