...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 15 below
to 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Sub-zero wind chills last through Friday

  • Updated
Wind chill advisory tonight

Morning Weather Forecast for January 19

MADISON (WKOW) - Cold and breezy conditions return with wind chill advisories in effect midnight through noon Thursday.

Highs will be in the mid teens, but with a persistent wind from the northwest gusting up to 30 mph, keeping wind chills sub-zero under a sun-cloud mix. Even colder conditions tonight with a low of -5 and wind chills at -15 to -25.

Temperatures will only climb to the single digits Thursday with wind chills staying sub-zero. However, full sunshine returns. Lows bottom out around -9° late Thursday night into early Friday morning, with highs recovering to teens by Friday afternoon with sunny skies continuing.

A chance for light snow returns to the forecast Saturday and we have another chance for potentially steadier snow showers by Monday.