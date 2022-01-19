Sub-zero wind chills last through Friday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Cold and breezy conditions return with wind chill advisories in effect midnight through noon Thursday.
Highs will be in the mid teens, but with a persistent wind from the northwest gusting up to 30 mph, keeping wind chills sub-zero under a sun-cloud mix. Even colder conditions tonight with a low of -5 and wind chills at -15 to -25.
Temperatures will only climb to the single digits Thursday with wind chills staying sub-zero. However, full sunshine returns. Lows bottom out around -9° late Thursday night into early Friday morning, with highs recovering to teens by Friday afternoon with sunny skies continuing.
A chance for light snow returns to the forecast Saturday and we have another chance for potentially steadier snow showers by Monday.