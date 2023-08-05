Sugar Maple Music Festival celebrates 20th annual event

MADISON (WKOW) -- Saturday marked the final day of the 20th annual Sugar Maple Music Festival in Madison.
Crowds gathered along the shore of Lake Waubesa to enjoy live music, kid-friendly activities, a climbing wall and the Wild Rumpus Circus.
With a goal of entertaining and inspiring, event coordinator Erin Johansen discussed the power that music has to bring people together.
"Its engaging, its fun, it builds community," she said. "Any music that people share builds community."
With such a wide variety of music, Johansen said there is a place for everybody at the Sugar Maple Music Festival. The event allowed guests to choose what artists they listen to with three different stages hosting groups all day.
