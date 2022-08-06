Sugar Maple Music Festival provides platform for roots music

MADISON (WKOW) -- A festival that brings people together through roots music returned to Madison in full force this weekend after over two years of limited live music opportunities.
The Sugar Maple Music Festival includes performances from a dozen artists across three stages.
Erin Johansen, a member of the Festival's Board of Directors, said it's a great opportunity for the community to learn more about roots music.
"This kind of music represents the history of our country, this kind of music brings people together -- people who may not know each other can sit down and start playing this music together, start listening to this music together," Johansen said. "It brings people together in a way that is really important."
This was the 19th annual Sugar Maple Music Festival. Johansen said they are looking forward to their 20th year next year.
"We want people to be engaged to listen to our performers who come from all over the country and sometimes, even on other countries," Johansen said.