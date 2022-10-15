Sugar River State Trail celebrates 50th anniversary

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) -- The Sugar River State Trail celebrated 50 years this week.
Beginning at the trailhead in New Glarus, the Sugar River State Trail stretches for 24 miles into Brodhead and is used year-round for a range of activities.
During the warmer months, its popular for walkers, bikers and runners. During the winter, it's open for snowmobiling.
Named for the river it follows, the trail has fourteen bridges and runs along an old railroad path built in the 1880s.
“For 50 years, the Sugar River State Trail has hosted bicyclists, walkers, runners and snowmobilers from New Glarus, Green County, Wisconsin and beyond. Our state trails allow us to expand our horizons and enjoy exploring new places or familiar places from a different perspective,” Steve Schmelzer, Wisconsin State Park System Director said. “The Sugar River State Trail will continue to provide abundant opportunities for locals and tourists for many more years to come.”
Parking, trailheads and restrooms for the trail are in New Glarus, Monticello, Albany and Brodhead.