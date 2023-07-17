Summer camp for burned youth in Wisconsin gives survivors a place to connect, heal

EAST TROY (WKOW) -- Young burn survivors have a safe place to connect with each other and heal, both physically and emotionally.
The Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation hosts the annual summer camp for burn injured youth every year at Camp Timber-less, just outside of East Troy.
The free, week-long camp is fully back in person and helps campers navigate life beyond their injuries.
"A lot of our kids have some visible scars, so it's a place they can go where they don't stand out," said Tanya Bolchen, the camp's activities director and a former camper. "There's people there that understand what they're going through, what they've been through, and it's just a great place to be for a week where you get to just be one of the regular kids."
This year's camp theme is "Be a STAR in Life." According to a release, the campers and staff will participate in activities like acting lessons, magic shows, photography and videography classes, and then have a red-carpet gala on the final night of the camp.
“STAR is also an acronym that will guide this year’s camp experience, with a focus on events and activities that help campers be Strong, Tenacious, Authentic and Resilient, and that encourage campers to shine brightly and inspire others to do the same, even in difficult times,” said camp director Melissa Kersten, who is also an advanced practice nurse practitioner at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Regional Burn Center in Milwaukee.
Kids ages 7 to 17 can participate in the primary overnight camp. There's also a one-day Explorers program for younger kids or anyone not quite ready for sleepaway camp.
There's also a Young Adult Leadership Program for burn survivors between 18 and 21-years-old.
"We have them do team building activities, stepping into leadership roles," said Bolchen. "But it's the same community. They can understand each other."
The camp runs from Aug. 7th to Aug. 13. Spots are still available for online registration.