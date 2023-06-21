Summer coming in hot today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures continue to creep upward across the forecast ahead of weekend storm chances.
We'll climb to the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies for the first day of summer today, but humidity stays low, meaning there won't be a heat index. Upper 80s return Thursday with low 90s by Friday. We'll top off in the low to mid 90s Saturday ahead of an incoming storm system.
Rain chances rise Saturday night through Sunday as a trailing cold front moves in, dropping temperatures. Mid 80s to end the weekend with low 80s on Monday, with a lingering isolated shower chance. Drying off Tuesday in the low 80s.