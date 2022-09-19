Summer is coming to an end

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
That's right, Summer is coming an end and Fall is right around the corner... Thursday is the start to be exact. What do the final days of Summer look like and how will Fall start? Summer will end warm and Fall will start off on the cooler side. Oh, and we'll keep chances for rain too.
Late Monday night through Tuesday mid morning, showers and thunderstorms may be possible especially farther north. One or two of these storms may be severe with hail being the main threat followed then by strong wind gusts. These storms will dissipate by the late morning on Tuesday leaving us with sunshine.
Fall starts on Thursday and conditions will stay quiet but rain chances will return on Friday then again on Sunday.
Temperatures are going to change too; we'll go from the 70s and 80s through Wednesday then hang out in the 60s from Thursday through Monday with a brief warm up on Saturday.