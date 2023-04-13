Summer-like conditions continue for now

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The early taste of Summer continues as we move closer to the mid April; temperatures on Thursday climbed back into the 70s and 80s with many flirting with setting new record highs for the day. Additionally, wildfire danger continues to remain high across much of Wisconsin. The taste of Summer is short - we're dodging light snowflakes to end the weekend.
Temperatures under plenty of sunshine and light winds on Thursday climbed back well above average. Quiet conditions will continue through Friday morning; throughout Friday, cloud cover will increase ahead of our next low.
Rain and thunderstorms may be possible on Saturday as our low begins to make its slow exit out of the Midwest. Despite the increasing clouds, temperatures on Saturday will remain in the 70s.
The low exits throughout Sunday and we'll begin to see our first chance for snow starting Sunday night through Monday morning. The snow will generally be light and will melt throughout the day as temperatures on Monday climb near 50.