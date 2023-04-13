Summer-like conditions continue for now

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Into Early This Evening... ...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Again Friday Afternoon Toward Central Wisconsin... .The Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 PM CDT this evening for all of southern Wisconsin. Very warm, breezy, and dry conditions will continue to support critical fire weather conditions during this period. Another round of critical fire weather conditions are possible toward central Wisconsin Friday afternoon, with elevated fire weather conditions elsewhere. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN... * AFFECTED AREA...Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha Counties. * TIMING...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * WINDS...South to southwest 12 to 15 MPH with gusts up to 25 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Highs in the lower to middle 80s. * IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for possible burn bans. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&