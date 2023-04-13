Summer-like conditions continue for now

 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LATE FRIDAY MORNING INTO EARLY
FRIDAY EVENING FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

The combination of very warm temperatures in the lower 80s, gusty
south winds of 12 to 15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH, and very low
relative humidity values of 25 to 28 percent are expected from
late Friday morning into early Friday evening. This will bring
elevated fire weather conditions across most of southern
Wisconsin during this period.

Avoid burning outdoors on Friday, and check the Wisconsin
Department of Natural Resources or local officials for any burn
bans.

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Into Early This Evening...
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Again Friday
Afternoon Toward Central Wisconsin...

.The Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 PM CDT this
evening for all of southern Wisconsin. Very warm, breezy, and dry
conditions will continue to support critical fire weather
conditions during this period. Another round of critical fire
weather conditions are possible toward central Wisconsin Friday
afternoon, with elevated fire weather conditions elsewhere.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge,
Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee,
Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha Counties.

* TIMING...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* WINDS...South to southwest 12 to 15 MPH with gusts up to 25
MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Summer-like conditions continue for now

temp trend

The early taste of Summer continues as we move closer to the mid April; temperatures on Thursday climbed back into the 70s and 80s with many flirting with setting new record highs for the day. Additionally, wildfire danger continues to remain high across much of Wisconsin. The taste of Summer is short - we're dodging light snowflakes to end the weekend.

Temperatures under plenty of sunshine and light winds on Thursday climbed back well above average. Quiet conditions will continue through Friday morning; throughout Friday, cloud cover will increase ahead of our next low.

Rain and thunderstorms may be possible on Saturday as our low begins to make its slow exit out of the Midwest. Despite the increasing clouds, temperatures on Saturday will remain in the 70s.

The low exits throughout Sunday and we'll begin to see our first chance for snow starting Sunday night through Monday morning. The snow will generally be light and will melt throughout the day as temperatures on Monday climb near 50.

