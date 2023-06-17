Summer-like heat arrives next week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Temperatures, thankfully not our humidity though, are going to increase as we head into the start of next week. As we near the end of June it looks like we're going to start to feel like Summer. But what we are continuing to lack is moisture - over the next seven days there's only two chances for isolated showers/storms.
A weak surface low is going to be moving through the Midwest throughout the rest of the weekend. By Sunday morning, this low may bring isolated showers to mainly those along the Mississippi River.
As this low spins northeast, it'll continue to weaken which means those in central Wisconsin may miss out on our first chance for rain over the next seven days. If we do see rain, it'll begin by the evening hours Sunday.
We dry out and remain dry throughout the rest of the upcoming week. With dry air expected, our temperatures are going to climb into the upper 80s/low 90s starting Juneteenth.
We may see another round of isolated showers/storms by next Saturday.