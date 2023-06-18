Summer-like heat arrives tomorrow

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
While the threat for rain will continue through the early evening hours on Sunday, the likelihood that southern Wisconsin will see rain over the next seven days will continue to be minimal. As we look ahead over the next seven days, our temperatures are going to be Summer-like but our humidity will stay low.
The threat for rain as we end Sunday will end early as a low pressure system moves northeast. There's about a 10-30% for isolated showers/storms across central Wisconsin but we'll mostly likely stay dry as we end the weekend. Those who do see rain may pick up around a half an inch of rain.
After this low moves east, we tap into Summer heat that looks to stick around through the next week, and possibly beyond.
Temperatures are going to climb into the upper 80s/low 90s beginning Monday and last through Friday, possibly Saturday.