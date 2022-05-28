Summer-like holiday weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The unofficial start of Summer is here and it feel like Summer is actually in the air (again). Temperatures will be warm and our humidity will be high over the next few days ahead of a cold front to end May bringing us comfortable air for the start of June along with our next threat for severe weather.
We're under the ridge of the jet stream which is why our temperatures are warm, if not hot, and our humidity is high and will increase as we move through the rest of the weekend/Monday. Sunday and Monday our temperatures will be in the 80s to low 90s with the warmest, most humid conditions expected on Monday.
Late day, isolated showers/storms can't be ruled out over the weekend either but the real threat for more widespread showers/storms arrives Tuesday evening into Wednesday. That's when a cold front is going to move through bringing us cooler, drier air as well as a line of storms/rain. Some of those storms could be severe.