Summer-like temperatures later this week!

Light showers in southeast and parts of south central Wisconsin will come to an end early this morning as high pressure moves in. It'll be a great day with partly sunny skies and slightly below normal temperatures.
Temperatures will be seasonal Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies Monday. An approaching warm front may produce a few showers and storms on Tuesday. With it's passage we'll then see summer-like temperatures for the rest of the week!